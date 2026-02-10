The inspiring Valentine’s Art Workshop held by The Landmark, Autograph Collection by Marriott, and Artion Galleries, hosted by celebrated Greek artist Caroline Rovithi, for a charitable cause, was crowned with utter success.

On Saturday, February 7, a most exclusive and amazingly inspiring Valentine’s Art Workshop was organised at the brand-new Artion Gallery within The Landmark, Autograph Collection by Marriott, and hosted by acclaimed Greek artist Caroline Rovithi, who flew to Cyprus exclusively for this occasion and for the support of a most important charitable cause.

The ultra-VIP event was held in the refined setting of the city’s new artistic meeting point within the emblematic hotel and offered a unique experience to its esteemed 35 selected guests. The by-invitation-only attendees had the chance to explore the magical world of art creation in a most interactive way, as Caroline Rovithi invited them to search their soul and bring to life their own personal masterpieces, using materials, shades, tones and elements she herself applies in her artwork, and drawing inspiration from Saint Valentine’s Day of course and love itself.

All participants discovered their most artistic side and allowed themselves to be lost in a world of colour, textures, and imagination, as each one created something utterly unique, with inspiration coming directly from their hearts. Inside the elegant and luxurious environment of the brand-new venue, stunning creations came to life, with all guests enjoying the experience and getting lost in the moment of artistic creation. After the conclusion of the event, all the artworks were displayed for purchase, and all the money raised are going to be donated to the Thermokoitida Agapis Association, offering hope and sharing love with the little ones constituting the future of our world.