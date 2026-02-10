A photography exhibition at CVAR in Nicosia presents archival photos of The English School Nicosia from 1900 to 1960. The From Vision to Legacy exhibition will be on display from Tuesday to February 24, marking the 125th anniversary of the founding school.

Organised by CVAR and the school, this exhibition aims to preserve and showcase the school’s heritage. The project was completed in two phases, beginning with a photographic exhibition presented in November of 2025 at the Headmaster’s Lodge.

The legacy of this educational institution in Cyprus has been digitised with the contribution of the Centre of Visual Arts and Research and is being presented to the public for the first time.

“With a long history of excellence and achievement,” comment organisers, “The English School is an educational institution of academic distinction and a point of reference for education in Cyprus. Now entering its second century of operation, it continues to innovate while maintaining its prestige and prominent position both on the island and within the international educational community. Although much has changed over time, The English School’s mission remains unchanged: to provide high-quality education within a multicultural environment that promotes the safety, wellbeing and creativity of its students.”

From Vision to Legacy

Archival photography exhibition marking the 125th anniversary of The English School Nicosia. February 10-24. CVAR – Severis Foundation, Nicosia. Tuesday-Sunday: 9.30am-5pm. Opening night: 6.30pm. https://cvar.severis.org/en/