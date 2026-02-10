The board of directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc, a leading Cyprus-based IT distributor commonly known as Asbis, has announced announced that the Zbigniew Juroszek Family Foundation has reduced its voting stake in the company to below five per cent.

The company received formal notification on February 6, 2026, regarding a series of share disposals executed across four consecutive trading days earlier in the week.

This notification was submitted pursuant to the Act on Public Offering, which requires the disclosure of the acquisition or disposal of a significant block of shares by major investors.

The foundation initiated the reduction on February 3, 2026, with the sale of 71,818 shares of the IT distribution firm.

A more substantial divestment occurred on February 4, 2026, when the foundation sold 263,876 shares in the enterprise.

Trading activity continued on February 5, 2026, with the disposal of an additional 15,591 shares as part of the overall reduction strategy.

The final transaction reported in this cycle took place on February 6, 2026, involving the sale of 342 shares.

These combined transactions resulted in the Zbigniew Juroszek Family Foundation and its parent company holding less than the five per cent threshold of the total number of votes in the company.