The Cypriot co-production film Wishbone is hitting Nicosia’s big screen on Wednesday and Thursday, hosted at Pantheon Cinema at 8.30pm. Produced by Felony Film Productions and the Deputy Ministry of Culture, the award-winning social drama is directed by Greek filmmaker Penny Panayotopoulou and tells the story of a lot of young people today as well as of those whose lives come with less opportunities.

The film explores the social and economic pressures of contemporary life through the story of Kostas, a young security guard at a public hospital. Following the sudden death of his older brother, Kostas is forced to become the guardian of his niece, while at the same time being suffocated by the debts tied to their family home. Desperate, Kostas accepts an offer of help from a paramedic. That help, however, comes at a heavy price.

The screenplay is written by Kallia Papadaki and co-written by Penny Panayotopoulou. The story is based on Papadaki’s short story Forty Days, from her book The Sound of the Courtyard. Wishbone has already enjoyed an extensive run at international festivals and won the Audience Award and Best Newcomer Actor Award at the Thessaloniki Film Festival, as well as the Best Cinematography Award at the Festival del Cinema Europeo (Golden Olive Tree Competition).

Wishbone

Greek film screening. Directed by Penny Panayotopoulou. February 11-12. Pantheon Cinema, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In Greek. www.pantheon-theatre.com