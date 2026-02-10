Cyprus hosted the launch of the Mediterranean project SheEmpower in Larnaca, aiming to boost the competitiveness of women-led businesses through entrepreneurship, digital and innovation skills under the Interreg NEXT MED programme.

The Larnaca and Famagusta District Development Agency (Anetel), acting as lead partner, organised the kick-off meeting, beginning of February, at the environmental information centre in Larnaca.

The event welcomed representatives from Cyprus, Spain, France, Italy, Egypt and Lebanon.

According to its statement, the project is structured “in five work packages” and will strengthen transnational cooperation, knowledge exchange and networking across the region.

By creating a Mediterranean ecosystem for women entrepreneurs, SheEmpower aims to accelerate innovation, enhance competitiveness and contribute to inclusive economic growth.

At the same time, the initiative seeks to “promote inclusive economic growth and job creation by supporting the establishment of new businesses by women and improving their access to regional and cross-border markets”.

The project is “co-financed by the European Union, with a total budget of €2,747,000 (EU contribution of 89 per cent) and a duration of 30 months (December 5, 2025 – December 6, 2028)”.

In practical terms, implementation will include training for 280 female entrepreneurs, a structured mentorship programme for 140 participants, and e-business skills development for a further 140.

Meanwhile, partners will develop the SheEmpower MEDe-Store digital platform to promote and commercialise women-created products and services.

The programme will also provide specialised support to 20 women establishing new businesses, organise an Innovation Award and Innovation Fair, and establish the SheEmpowerMED Regional Network involving 500 entrepreneurs.

Finally, cross-border business missions involving 21 participants will reinforce cooperation across the Mediterranean business community.