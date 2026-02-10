Farmers will be driving their tractors into Nicosia on Monday, February 16 to protest the serious problems they are facing and demand immediate solutions, their organisations announced on Tuesday.

The farmers will be demonstrating at 11.30am outside the Cyprus agricultural payment organisation, which they said had not yet been paid their benefits, despite assurances they were to be deposited by December 2025.

Those that did get paid found that chunks had been “unjustifiably” cut from their benefits.

The agricultural organisations met on February 3 in Larnaca to decide the measures, saying that they continued to face problems which “directly impact their income, productive activity and by extension the viability of the whole sector”.

The organisations called on all farmers to join the protest.