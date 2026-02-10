Further tests are to be undertaken to determine the cause of death of 42-year-old Georgia Christofi, who died at the Larnaca general hospital on Sunday after being found on the floor of a hospital toilet last month.

Police said on Tuesday that an autopsy had been carried out by state pathologists Angeliki Papetta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou, and that samples had been taken for further tests.

Christofi had undergone a hysterectomy at the hospital on January 16 and then suffered a serious brain haemorrhage the following day, before being found unclothed and wet, face down on the floor of a toilet at the hospital.

She fell into a permanent coma and was intubated at the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Her family had previously complained to the state health services organisation (Okypy) about her treatment, accusing the hospital of negligence, saying that Christofi had repeatedly contacted relatives and said that she had made repeated requests for assistance to go to the toilet, but that those requests had gone unanswered.