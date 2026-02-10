Germany’s carnival season, whose celebrations will peak this week, is set to generate nearly 2 billion euros ($2.36 billion) in revenue this year, according to a study by the German Economic Institute (IW) seen by Reuters.

Sectors ranging from hotels and bars to costume retailers are set to benefit from the festivities, said the IW.

That’s because of this year’s shorter season, reduced by 15 days due to Easter coming earlier this year, in early April.

Carnival season, which in Germany kicks off in November, is a period characterised by excess ahead of the rigours of Lent, the 40 days of fasting that traditionally precede Easter.

“Carnival creates a few days’ distance from bad news and puts what we share in common at the centre,” IW economist Marc Scheufen said. “That’s not only good for personal well-being, but also for the economy.”

The hospitality sector is expected to take in roughly 900 million euros, while retail sales – including costumes and sweets – are seen reaching around 400 million euros.

Travellers are forecast to spend about 290 million euros on buses and trains, and around 210 million euros on overnight stays, IW said.