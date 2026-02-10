Diageo and Johnnie Walker, in collaboration with PPD Global, have launched a reforestation program aimed at restoring the fire-affected areas of Cyprus in the Limassol district, which were devastated by the catastrophic wildfires of the summer of 2025.

The program reinforces Diageo’s Spirit of Progress ambition, contributing to a more sustainable future for local communities and the environment.

At the same time, thru targeted actions in selected cocktail bars & pubs across Cyprus, the participation of the local community is strengthened and environmental awareness is cultivated.



To raise money for tree planting, the following mechanisms apply:

– At the Athienitis, Smart, MAS, Ioannides, Metro supermarkets: With every purchase of any Johnnie Walker Black Label bottle, and

– At participating cocktail bars & pubs across Cyprus: with every cocktail order based on Black Label



Johnnie Walker will allocate 3 euros for planting a tree.



The cocktail bars & pubs participating in this initiative are: In Nicosia, Theory, Potopoleio, and Henrys; in Limassol, Trippers, Cinema, and Sherlocks; in Larnaca, Noesis, Savino, Old Market, and Tachydromio; in Famagusta, Liquid; and in Paphos, Roofbar.



At the same time, special actions will be taken to promote environmental action and public awareness.



The culmination of the action will be a large-scale tree planting in the fire-affected area of Lofou, in collaboration with the volunteer organization You ReForest Cyprus.



Johnnie Walker is the number one Scotch whiskey worldwide, making the brand the most popular Scotch whiskey in the world. It belongs to the exceptional collection of alcoholic beverages of the leading company Diageo, which is distributed in Cyprus by PPD Global, a member of the Photos Photiades Group.



For more information and any interest in participation, please contact 22 471111.