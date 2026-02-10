Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with his Greek counterpart, Giorgos Gerapetritis, with the Cyprus problem and regional developments at the centre of the discussion, a day before the high-level meeting of Prime minister Mitsotakis and President Erdogan in Ankara.

Greek foreign ministry sources said Gerapetritis recently reiterated Greece’s support for the efforts of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his personal envoy Maria Angela Holguin, stressing his satisfaction with the continuation of diplomatic momentum and with the fact that the Cyprus problem remains “high on the agenda” of the UN chief.

Athens also affirmed that Greece, as an elected member of the UN Security Council, acted “in full solidarity with the Republic of Cyprus” to secure the renewal of the UN mandate on the island for a further 12 months.

Later on Tuesday, Kombos held a separate telephone conversation with Kuwait’s foreign minister, Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, marking their first contact since the latter’s appointment.

Kombos congratulated his counterpart and discussed bilateral Cyprus–Kuwait relations, the priorities of the Cypriot Eu council presidency, EU–Kuwait ties and relations between the EU and the Gulf cooperation council.

The foreign ministry said the discussions also covered wider regional developments, reflecting Cyprus’ intention to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with partners in the Levant and the wider Gulf.