Next intake: September 2026 | Duration: 18 months | 90 ECTS

An English-taught postgraduate programme examining how law can support sustainability and a fair green transition, linking environmental protection with human rights, social justice and responsible business. The programme’s distinctive strength is its integrated approach: each core module offers focused expertise in a key field, while together they provide a broad, coherent overview of how sustainability and human rights intersect across EU and international legal frameworks. Students develop advanced legal and policy analysis skills, alongside strong research and writing training.

Core modules include Environmental Law in Europe, Mobility of Persons in the EU, Business and Human Rights, and Gender and Human Rights, followed by a supervised Dissertation. The dissertation is a central feature of the LLM, enabling students to pursue an in-depth topic aligned with their professional or academic interests and to produce a substantial, rigorous piece of independent research with close academic guidance, supporting both career development and, for those interested, preparation for further research study.

Optional internship: Voluntary placements with local organisations active in human rights and/or environmental work, gaining hands-on experience that directly complements the LLM’s themes.



Scholarships: The Department will offer up to three (3) scholarships covering the total amount of tuition fees (excluding the deposit), awarded competitively on the overall strength of the application.

More information: https://shorturl.at/OpuaP

Apply now: https://shorturl.at/TBEPP