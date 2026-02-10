A 30-year-old Paphos woman was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison on Tuesday for burglary, theft and malicious damage.

The Paphos District Court heard that a year ago, she broke into a Paphos residence, stealing €30,000 in jewellery and €340 in cash, which she took from the bedroom while the homeowner was inside the house.

The homeowner called her husband, who was outside in the yard, who managed to stop the suspect in a neighbouring park.

The judge said the woman was wearing the homeowner’s wedding ring, which he said showed a “complete lack of empathy”.

Despite her lawyer’s plea regarding her difficult upbringing, the court emphasised that personal hardships do not justify criminal acts.