Ready to return for its fourth edition, Fengaros High opens up its platform for young musicians born in 2007 or later who want to showcase their original music and kickstart their music career. With the event happening on May 9 at Dali Amphitheatre, the organisers now welcome youngsters who want to apply for a chance of being part of a four-month long programme. The prize? Not only a spring concert, but a mentorship and a performance at this summer’s Fengaros Festival.

Applications are now open at fengaros.com/high until March 14 for those who want to take part and be considered for the live auditions. This year’s artistic committee – Alejjos (Producer, DJ & Performer), Athina Kasiou (Theatre Director), Freideriki Tombazou (Artist), Maria Kouvarou (Academic, Radio Producer & Multi-disciplinary Artist), Marios Takoushis (Film Composer & Musician) and Michalis Savva (Sound Engineer) – will select six acts from the auditions to move onto the final stage of the programme.

The six artists selected will get to take part in mentoring sessions with each member of the artistic committee before taking the stage on May 9 for the big concert. Hosted by Elena Olympiou, each artist will perform their original music while the audience votes for their favourite act.

The most voted act will receive a €2,000 voucher to record at Studio eleven63 and the top three winners will all get to perform at Fengaros Festival 2026. All six finalists will take part in free masterclasses with the artistic committee and will get to attend Fengaros Music Village at half price. Time to see what this year’s aspiring musicians have in store!

