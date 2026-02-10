The police continued their overnight operations in key urban areas on Monday, resulting in seven arrests for various offences, including causing serious bodily harm, illegal entry into the Republic and the illegal possession of property and drugs.

They also pulled over vehicles and checked 565 drivers and passengers. The police reported 176 people for various traffic offences and identified 11 cases already under investigation. According to the police, 69 drivers were reported for speeding and six vehicles were confiscated.

The police also checked 25 establishments and filed two reports.