Police are investigating a case of attempted murder following a serious incident in Nicosia on Monday midday, in which a 21-year-old student in Cyprus was attacked with a razor blade.

Police said they were notified at 4.20pm by Nicosia general hospital that a 21-year-old Indian man had been admitted to the emergency department at around 12.15pm with a throat injury.

He was hospitalised for treatment, with his condition described as out of danger.

According to police, the 21-year-old and a second person who took him to hospital were attacked by another Indian man, who was accompanied by four other individuals.

During an argument, one of the five allegedly slashed the 21-year-old with a razor blade and punched the second person in the nose.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot, while the remaining four individuals stayed behind to assist the injured man.