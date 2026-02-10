Environment and animal welfare commissioner Antonia Theodosiou has pointed out persistent issues, including the overpopulation of cats and unowned dogs from uncontrolled breeding, low registration rates, delays in legislation enforcement, rising abandonment and abuse cases, and shortcomings in shelter infrastructure and public veterinary services.

Speaking at the social theatre performance Until I Stay in Larnaca, on Sunday, Theodosiou emphasised the importance of strengthening the veterinary services and animal police, enhancing local government authorities, educating the public on responsible pet ownership, and creating an electronic platform for registering and monitoring abuse complaints to improve animal welfare.

She highlighted the importance of adopting amendments to existing legislation, which will “strengthen regulations on dog ownership, protection and welfare”. Key changes include limiting pets per household, with exceptions for existing owners, and imposing fines for violations.

Net proceeds from performances will fund medical care for stray animals.