The torture reported to have taken place in Pyla did not occur in a legal casino, but in establishments operating illegally, the Cyprus Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission clarified on Tuesday.

Police said on Monday that investigations into an organised criminal syndicate had intensified after videos were uncovered showing the torture of at least seven people inside a casino in Pyla.

The commission stressed that the establishment shown in the footage “has nothing to do with the licensed casino-resort, nor with any of its satellite installations”.

“According to evidence available so far through public information, the incidents appear to have happened in establishments operating illegally as casinos, outside the institutional and regulatory framework,” it added.

The commission added that the licensed casino-resort operates “under a strict supervision and compliance regime, with clear obligations and procedures concerning, among other things, security, public order and player protection”.

The footage, described in court as “shocking and degrading”, was found on two mobile phones belonging to a 48-year-old already on remand over the violent brawl and shooting outside Larnaca police headquarters on January 17.

According to the police, the videos were recorded on multiple dates during 2025 and depict victims being held against their will inside what investigators referred to in court as an “office from hell” on the first floor of the casino.

Officers are examining more than 3,000 photos and videos seized from the suspects’ phones, with police saying the scale of the material points to sustained and systematic abuse.