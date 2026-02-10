Unsettled weather continues till Friday, with fine dust possibly in the atmosphere as of Thursday.

Tuesday starts off overcast with isolated showers in the west. As the day progresses, rainy weather will spread to the rest of the island, with possible thunderstorms and hail, and sleet on Troodos.

Winds will be a southwest moderate to fresh breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort, turning to a fresh to strong breeze along the coast in the afternoon, over moderate to rough seas.

Temperatures will reach 19C inland, 20C along the coast and 8C in the highest mountains.

Tuesday evening will be cloudy with isolated showers and possibly thunderstorms along the coast and snow or sleet on Troodos.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and at times a moderate to fresh breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 9C inland, 11C along the coast and 2C in the highest mountains, where frost will form.

Wednesday through Friday will be mainly cloudy with local showers and isolated thunderstorms. Snow or sleet is expected on Troodos till the end of the week.

Temperatures will remain slightly above the seasonal average.