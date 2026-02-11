The dairy company ALAMBRA delivered a cheque in support of the Karaiskakio Foundation’s Children’s Cancer Center, demonstrating once again that the focus of its activities is on society and people.

ALAMBRA Commercial Director Michalis Petrou delivered the cheque on February 6, 2026, completing a campaign implemented together with the Sklavenitis and Papantoniou supermarkets last November.

The campaign is a tangible reaffirmation of ALAMBRA’s commitment to participate in initiatives that strengthen social cohesion and support children and families in need.

Dedicated to life and wellbeing, the dairy company ALAMBRA continues to support Cypriot society, in return for the timeless trust of consumers.