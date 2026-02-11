A 33-year-old motorcyclist was injured in an accident on Tuesday evening in Paphos.
The accident, according to the police, happened at 9.30pm on Anexartisias street, when a car driven by a 41-year-old hit the 33-year-old’s motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was taken to Paphos general hospital, where he was admitted with a fractured vertebra.
In a separate accident, a 20-year-old biker was hospitalised with a fractured cervical vertebra and a head injury after losing control of his motorcycle, hitting a tree and falling into a field.
The accident happened just before 9pm in Yeroskipou.
He was taken to Paphos general hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.
Both bikers are out of danger.
