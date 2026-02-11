The number of bounced cheques recorded in Cyprus in January 2026 stood at 17, with a total value of €47,091, according to figures released on Wednesday by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

This compares with 16 cheques worth €42,062 in January 2025.

For the whole of 2025, a total of 213 outstanding cheques with a value of €630,249 were registered in the preliminary list of the Central Information Register (CIR), based on CBC data.

The CBC also reported that 13 legal and natural persons were registered in the CIR preliminary list in January 2026.

Of these, 9 were legal entities and 4 natural persons.

In addition, 10 persons were recorded in the CIR during the same month. Five concerned legal entities and five natural persons controlling legal entities, while no natural person was registered.

In January 2025, the CIR recorded six persons, including two legal entities, two natural persons controlling legal entities and two natural persons.