A fire broke out at 1am on Wednesday in a car parked outside the house of the 60-year-old owner in Tseri, Nicosia.
The police said the fire caused extensive damage to the vehicle.
Preliminary investigations did not indicate foul play.
A fire broke out at 1am on Wednesday in a car parked outside the house of the 60-year-old owner in Tseri, Nicosia.
The police said the fire caused extensive damage to the vehicle.
Preliminary investigations did not indicate foul play.
Click here to change your cookie preferences