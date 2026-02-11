Cyprus represents a mature and reliable choice for investors seeking access to the European Union, institutional security, and prospects for long-term returns, according to Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) secretary general Philokypros Roussounides.

Addressing the audience at the Money Conference on Wednesday, Roussounides stated that “the regulatory and supervisory framework of Cyprus is fully aligned with the European regulatory environment”.

“This compliance enhances transparency, limits systemic risk, and creates a safe and predictable environment for both institutional and private investors,” he said.

The secretary general also mentioned that the Cypriot banking system has undergone deep restructuring and consolidation.

Stability of the supervisory environment and the digital transformation of the financial sector were highlighted as key factors in the country’s progress.

“Cyprus is gradually emerging as an attractive destination for technology and financial services companies seeking access to the European market from a flexible and competitive environment,” he pointed out.

Roussounides also referred to the sector of sustainable finance while stating that, at the level of the real economy, Cyprus is investing strategically in the diversification of its growth model.

“Beyond tourism and traditional services, the sectors of energy, shipping, technology, professional services and international business activities are developing dynamically,” he said.

“Improvements in infrastructure, the simplification of procedures, and investment incentives further enhance the attractiveness of the country,” he added.

“Keve, which plays a leading role in the country’s economic affairs, welcomes the positive developments in the economy and the financial sector,” the secretary general noted.

Moreover, he mentioned that “the organisation emphasises the need to promote further reforms that will modernise the structures of the economy and make Cyprus a more attractive investment destination”.

“Such reforms will enhance economic extroversion, support exports, and contribute to the realisation of the long-term goal of transforming Cyprus into a regional financial centre in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he added.

Furthermore, Roussounides said that they hope “these goals will be achieved through the recommendations and proposals of Keve”.

“This would allow Cyprus to evolve into a modern, flexible, and developed economy within the European Union and the wider Mediterranean region,” he added.

He also stressedthat “Cyprus today offers a stable macroeconomic environment, a restructured and resilient banking system and a financial ecosystem that evolves based on innovation, transparency and sustainability”.

“For investors seeking access to the European Union, institutional security and prospects for long-term returns, Cyprus constitutes a mature and reliable choice, with many additional comparative advantages,” the Keve secretary general concluded.