Business and investment opportunities between Cyprus and India took centre stage this week during a broad meeting and open discussion organised by the Famagusta chamber of commerce and industry for its members at a hotel in Limassol.

The event featured Manish Manish, the High Commissioner of India to Cyprus, as the guest speaker.

According to a press release issued by the chamber, the event was held under the title “Building Bridges: An overview of India and India-Cyprus relations”.

During the event, Manish presented an overview of the modern Indian economy and outlined recent developments in India-Cyprus bilateral relations, highlighting the significant business and investment opportunities emerging between the two countries.

Subhash Jangla, first secretary for economic affairs at the Indian high commission in Cyprus, presented sector-specific opportunities, underlining the strong prospects for cooperation available to Cypriot businesses through the India-Cyprus partnership.

Representatives of the business community who are members of the chamber then submitted questions, creating the opportunity for an exchange of views and a substantive discussion on areas of potential collaboration.

The event concluded with a networking lunch, offering attendees the opportunity to engage in further discussion and strengthen professional contacts among participants.

In its concluding remarks, the chamber expressed its appreciation to the Indian high commissioner for his substantive presentation and willingness to cooperate, as well as to all participants for their presence and interest in the event.