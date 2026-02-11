Total government employment in Cyprus recorded an increase in January 2026, reaching 55,364 persons, according to a report released by the statistical service (Cystat) on Wednesday.

The data showed mixed developments across services and employee categories compared with January 2025.

Cystat said the total number of government employees rose by 257 persons, a 0.5 per cent increase year-on-year.

Employment in the civil service declined by 0.8 per cent to 23,019 persons. Permanent employees also fell by 0.8 per cent to 11,906, while staff with contracts of indefinite duration dropped by 2.9 per cent to 4,052.

By contrast, employees with contracts of definite duration increased by 5 per cent to 1,421. Hourly paid workers edged lower to 5,640 persons, down 0.8 per cent.

In the educational service, employment rose by 2.0 per cent to 18,561 persons. Permanent staff remained broadly unchanged at 12,459, while employees with contracts of indefinite duration climbed to 1,186, up 24.4 per cent.

Contracts of definite duration also increased to 4,771, a 2.8 per cent rise, and hourly paid workers reached 145 persons, also up 2.8 per cent.

Employment in the security forces increased by 0.6 per cent to 13,784 persons. Permanent staff rose to 8,544, up 3.3 per cent, and employees with contracts of indefinite duration reached 4,426, a 0.6 per cent increase.

Hourly paid workers rose to 774 persons, up 4.9 per cent.

However, employees with contracts of definite duration fell to 40 persons, a drop of 86.3 per cent.

Across total government employment, permanent employees increased to 32,909 persons, up 0.5 per cent, while employees with contracts of indefinite duration rose to 9,664 persons, up 1.4 per cent.

Finally, employees with contracts of definite duration declined to 6,232 persons, down 0.8 per cent, and hourly paid workers were broadly stable at 6,559 persons, a marginal 0.1 per cent decrease.