The Deputy Ministry of Tourism has confirmed the launch of regular direct flights between Kazakhstan and Cyprus, strengthening the island’s air connectivity with key international markets.

The ministry described the development as being of historic significance, as Cyprus will be directly connected with the Central Asian country for the first time.

According to the announcement, flights are scheduled to begin in early June 2026 and will link Larnaca airport with Kazakhstan’s two most important cities, the capital Astana and the largest city by population, Almaty.

The route will be operated by Air Astana, with two flights per week from Astana every Tuesday and Saturday and two flights per week from Almaty every Thursday and Sunday.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis stated that “for the government, opening up new markets in the tourism sector constitutes an action of outstanding importance”.

“The launch of direct flights from Kazakhstan to our country undoubtedly constitutes a success, and I am certain that it will prove beneficial for our country’s tourism sector, as well as over time for other sectors,” Koumis said.

“Larnaca airport, from this coming June, becomes one of the very few Mediterranean airports directly connected with Kazakhstan, and this is something that honours us both as a government and as a country,” he added.

He further emphasised that Kazakhstan is the largest economy in Central Asia and not merely a new tourism market for Cyprus.

“Kazakhstan is not simply a new market, it is the largest economy in Central Asia and we believe that it can evolve into a strong market for our country’s tourism sector over time, as well as an additional destination for us Cypriots,” Koumis said.

“Our responsibility is to provide excellent hospitality to Kazakh visitors, but also to forge closer ties in the tourism sector,” he added.

The deputy ministry also announced that it has already scheduled participation in the Almaty tourism exhibition next April.

The participation aims to strengthen cooperation between both the public and private sectors in the tourism field between the two countries.