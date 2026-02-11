Finance Minister Makis Keravnos expressed his satisfaction with the work performed by the financial commissioner’s office during a scheduled visit on Wednesday.

Makis Keravnos said that he received a briefing from commissioner Valentina Georgiadou, with whom he also discussed the results of the operations and activities of the office.

“Generally, there was an exchange of views on all matters falling within the competencies of the financial commissioner,” he said.

The Finance Minister expressed absolute satisfaction for the work being performed.

He encouraged the commissioner “to continue the work she is performing with the same vigour, which contributes decisively also to the alleviation of serious problems faced by various fellow citizens of ours”.

The minister further said that the office plays a decisive role in supporting members of the public.

On her side, Georgiadou provided a detailed report on the results of operations and the current activities of the independent body.

The meeting focused on how the office can continue to provide a substantial social footprint for the benefit of the economy.

Moreover, Keravnos emphasised the importance of “maintaining a clear strategic orientation when dealing with citizen complaints”.

The visit concluded with a commitment to ensure the official functions of the office “remain robust and effective”.