Freedom Holding Corp. this week reported resilient financial performance for the third quarter and nine months of fiscal year 2026, as the diversified financial services group continued to expand its global digital ecosystem.

The company announced that the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended on December 31, 2025, marking another period of steady growth across its brokerage, banking, insurance and consumer services operations.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, total revenue reached $1.7 billion, reflecting sustained operating momentum across the group.

During the third quarter alone, net revenue amounted to $628.60 million, underscoring the scale of Freedom Holding’s diversified business model.

Net income for the quarter stood at $76.20 million, while nine-month net income reached $145.40 million.

Basic earnings per share were reported at $1.27 for the quarter and $2.43 for the nine-month period.

“We continue to develop our digital ecosystem by integrating traditional brokerage and banking with everyday consumer services,” said Timur Turlov, founder and chief executive officer of Freedom Holding Corp.

“This ecosystem supports a wide range of use cases, from daily purchases such as groceries and tickets to transactions involving complex investment instruments,” he added.

“The strategy we adopted several years ago to build a trusted operating environment rather than a simple marketplace is delivering results,” Turlov said.

“More than 7 million customers now use our platform,” he continued.

“Our SuperApp is the most downloaded application in Kazakhstan, with plans for expansion into additional markets,” Turlov stated.

“Global technology leaders, including NVIDIA, Amazon, and Microsoft, are participating in our projects,” he said.

As of December 31, 2025, the total number of customers reached 7.2 million, reflecting growth across all business segments.

The customer base included 0.80 million brokerage accounts, 4.50 million banking service users, and 1.20 million insurance customers.

At the same time, Freedom SuperApp users increased to 4.30 million, while customers of non-financial services reached 0.70 million.

Brokerage activity continued to expand, with brokerage customers rising to 828,000, representing an increase of 145,000 over the nine-month period.

Across its operations, Freedom Holding Corp. and its subsidiaries employ more than 11,300 people.

The group maintains a presence in 21 countries worldwide, including the United States, Europe and Central Asia.

A major strategic development during the period was the signing of a tripartite agreement in Washington, D.C. on November 6, 2025.

The agreement was concluded between the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, OpenAI Inc. and Freedom Holding Corp.

Under the agreement, 165,000 teachers in Kazakhstan will receive access to ChatGPT Edu, an educational version of ChatGPT featuring enhanced privacy and data management mechanisms.

As part of the initiative, Freedom Holding Corp. will provide funding, while OpenAI will deliver the ChatGPT Edu platform and localised support.

The government of the Republic of Kazakhstan will coordinate implementation across state bodies and educational organisations, ensuring nationwide deployment.