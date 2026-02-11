A fire broke out at a hotel in Ayia Napa on Tuesday afternoon during maintenance works.

The fire brigade received a call at 6.39pm reporting a blaze on the roof of part of the hotel.

The Famagusta fire station responded with two fire engines and a hydraulic telescopic platform. The fire was brought under control by 7.39pm.

According to the fire brigade, the blaze started on an artificial roof during maintenance work.

It was contained before spreading and no injuries were reported.