The Cyprus Land Development Organisation (Koag) is implementing 192 apartments under the affordable housing scheme, its president Elena Koushos Hadjidemetriou said at a press conference, outlining a wider expansion of the organisation’s operational role in state housing policy.

Of these, 138 apartments are located in Limassol and 54 in Strovolos, supported by €28 million in state funding.

Meanwhile, she said that in 2025, under the Ianthi housing project in the municipality of Larnaca was completed with 24 apartments.

At the same time, projects began in Kokkinotrimithia (10 residences) and the municipality of Polemidia (29 residences), while works also launched in Lakatamia, Ayios Dometios, Kaimakli and Pallouriotissa.

In parallel, the division of 137 plots across Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos districts was completed.

More broadly, Hadjidemetriou said Koag has moved beyond its traditional role of designing and constructing housing units for sale and now operates as a key executive and management arm of state housing policy, backed by the interior ministry and the state.

The organisation is active in the moderate income housing scheme, the affordable housing scheme and the management of government housing programmes.

She also referred to the organisation’s new management responsibilities in schemes such as ‘renovate – rent’ and the special housing incentive to produce affordable housing.

In addition, she pointed to organisational and digital upgrades, including a new website, full digitalisation of services and platforms for purchasing, renting and managing affordable housing.

Hadjidemetriou said the report “reflects Koag’s systematic, organised and responsible effort to respond to the increased housing needs of society”.

He added that “with the support of the Interior Ministry and the government, we are implementing projects with a substantial social footprint and a clear strategic orientation, enhancing citizens’ access to affordable and quality housing.”

She further stated that the report confirms Koag’s decisive role in implementing state housing policy through specific projects, measurable results and planning for the coming years.

The organisation, she continued, “continues to consistently utilise its real estate, cooperation with local authorities and available financial tools, with the aim of continuously strengthening the stock of affordable and quality housing on a national basis”.

She concluded by saying that “with the constant support of the Interior Ministry and the government, Koag remains committed to implementing policies that respond to the real needs of society, strengthen social cohesion and create the conditions for sustainable housing development.”