The police are investigating suspected poaching after they caught a 35-year-old man on Wednesday morning trying to gather wild birds that had been caught in trapping nets.

A device mimicking bird calls was also in operation at the time.

The man was seen by an anti-poaching patrol in Tochni, Larnaca, which stopped him and released four wild birds believed to be thrushes.

The suspect was taken to Zygi police station, which will be investigating the case.