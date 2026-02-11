Police on Wednesday arrested a 66-year-old man in Limassol on suspicion of extorting €32,000 from a couple under false pretences in connection with the alleged sale of agricultural land.

According to police, the case concerns an agreement reached in 2020, when the couple allegedly paid the man the full amount for the purchase of an agricultural plot in the Limassol district.

The transfer of ownership never took place.

Investigators say the man was not the owner of the land but a tenant, and therefore had no legal right to sell the property.

The complaint was filed with the district court on February 2, prompting an investigation by Limassol police.

A court warrant was subsequently issued for the man’s arrest.

He was located and arrested late on Tuesday night and brought before the Limassol district court on Wednesday morning, where a five-day detention order was issued “for the purposes of the investigation”.

Police said inquiries are continuing.