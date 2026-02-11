The Day Care Centre for individuals with disabilities and adults on the autism spectrum, which is being materialised by Eurobank, is entering the implementation phase.

The first step was taken with the announcement of the one-stage architectural competition, marking the beginning of the procedures. Through the architectural competition process, the Contracting Authority aims to select the best proposal for the implementation of the project, taking into account spatial, urban planning, architectural, functional, cultural, environmental, economic, energy and construction criteria.

Actively supporting social inclusion and the care of vulnerable groups, Eurobank Group last year announced the creation of the Day Care Centre for persons with disabilities over 21, as well as two Independent Living Residences for adults with autism. The cost of implementing the project was borne by Eurobank, as part of its social policy.

The initiative aims to significantly enhance care services, offering substantial support to persons with disabilities. It is a modern and comprehensive support programme. The Centre will have specially designed spaces and specialised staff, aiming at the active social integration, skill development and creative employment of these individuals.

The project will be built in the parish of Agios Dimitrios in Strovolos, with a total area of 740 sq.m. The project budget based on prevailing prices at the date of submission of the study will be €1,630,000.00 (excluding VAT), including designers’ fees.

Upon completion of construction, the Ministry of Welfare will take over the Centre’s operation, implementing specialised programmes and staffing it with appropriate personnel. The Care Centre will operate as a day support facility for individuals with disabilities over the age of 21, offering a safe and supportive environment for empowerment, skill development and social integration. At the same time, the two Independent Living Residences will support adults with autism via personalised living and support schemes.

Eurobank has taken on the financing for the project’s implementation, including the supervision and management of the construction, thereby ensuring the quality and speed of completion.

Announcing the initiative last summer, Eurobank CEO Michalis Louis had highlighted the fact that the project comes under the Bank’s strategic priorities, as part of its effort to have a positive impact on the local community.