Local showers and isolated thunderstorms can be expected on Wednesday, with snow or sleet on Troodos. On Thursday and Friday fine dust will linger in the atmosphere.

Winds on Wednesday will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and locally moderate to fresh of 4 to 5 Beaufort, over moderate to rough seas.

Temperatures will reach 19C inland and along the coast, and 7C in the highest mountains.

Wednesday night will be cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly to the west of the island.

Winds will be a southwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and at times moderate to fresh of 4 to 5 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 9C inland, 12C along the coast and 3C in the highest mountains, where frost will form.

Thursday will be rainy in the west, with local showers and isolated thunderstorms spreading to other areas of the island and continuing through Friday. Snow or sleet are expected on Troodos.

Saturday will start off cloudy with isolated showers, but later on skies will clear.

Temperatures will remain slightly above the seasonal average.