Located on one of the most idyllic beaches of Protaras, Sirena Beach, and set within a beautiful natural environment, Sirena Bay Luxury Suites is a brand-new boutique seafront hospitality destination, open all year round.

Sirena Bay Luxury Suites combines contemporary luxury with a deep sense of calm, offering a refined beachfront living experience. With its own beachfront setting and uninterrupted views of the endless blue, it creates the ideal destination for all-year accommodation.

Sirena Bay Luxury Suites features 11 luxurious sea-view suites. Carefully designed down to the smallest detail, each suite has its own distinct character, exuding tranquility and relaxation. With balconies overlooking Sirena Beach, a comfortable living area, and a fully equipped kitchen, the contemporary suites are the perfect retreat for every season.

With uninterrupted views over the bay of Sirena Beach, Sirena Bay Luxury Suites offers an exclusive beachfront setting, equipped with luxurious sunbeds and umbrellas, available complimentary to guests, turning every day by the sea into a unique experience.

Focusing on authentic hospitality, high-quality services, wellbeing, and the simplicity of genuine human connection, the Sirena Bay Luxury Suites team has created a space where guests truly feel special.

Sirena Bay Luxury Suites is also the ideal destination for private events such as parties, wedding celebrations, christenings, and corporate events. The property offers the option of exclusive rental of the entire venue, including the 11 suites and common areas, for the organisation of unique occasions.

The beachfront setting, the lush gardens, and sea-view rooftop provide the perfect canvas for unforgettable events.

This new boutique arrival in Protaras is not simply a place to stay. It is a destination where the sound of the waves meets refined aesthetics, elevating the seaside holiday experience.

Indulge at Sirena Bay Luxury Suites and reserve your suite via our website, or by calling us:

www.sirenacyprus.com

phone: +357 23 833030.

Book direct to secure guaranteed lowest rates.

