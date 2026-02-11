Snoop Dogg announced that he will attend his first Swansea City game in person since the American rapper became a co-owner of the Welsh club last July.

Snoop Dogg, who is currently in Italy as an honorary coach for Team USA at the Winter Olympics, will be in attendance when Swansea City plays host to Preston North End on Feb. 24.

“From the moment we talked about me becoming an owner, I have been looking forward to the chance to be with you all at the Swansea.com Stadium,” the 54-yer-old told the club’s website.

“I have heard so many great things about the atmosphere, especially when we play under the lights.

“When I watched the Wrexham game (in December), where we showed we are the capital of Welsh football, the noise in the stadium sounded incredible even from over 5,000 miles away. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

A 20-time Grammy nominee and an Emmy award winner, Snoop Dogg will be on the pitch before the match to lead supporters. He is also scheduled to visit local community leaders and “experience life in our city and region.”

Snoop Dogg joined an ownership group that also includes former Real Madrid star Luka Modric and has since added American television star and businesswoman Martha Stewart as owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen elevate the club’s profile.

“We want to take Swansea to the Premier League, and to do that we are going to need money — that’s the reality of the game these days,” Snoop Dogg said in January.

“I want to introduce sponsorship deals and publicity that will make them a global name.”