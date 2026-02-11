SOFTSWISS, a global technology provider of software solutions for the iGaming industry, took part in TechIsland’s seventh MarComms Community Meetup in Cyprus, where its chief marketing officer Valentina Bagniya explained how the company’s iGaming Trends Report, has evolved into a full-scale product built and scaled by the in-house marketing team.

The international technology group, which develops platforms for casino operations, aggregation, affiliate management, sportsbook services and jackpot solutions and employs more than 2,000 people across Malta, Poland and Georgia, presented the initiative as part of its broader marketing strategy.

Speaking during the event, Bagniya used the iGaming Trends initiative as an example of how research-based content can move beyond thought leadership and become a practical commercial tool.

In doing so, she described how the in-house team built and scaled the project internally, linking marketing output directly to business conversations.

The topic fed into the panel discussion titled “The Marketing Team Mix: Balancing in-house and agency partnerships”, where leaders from tech companies, alongside global and local agencies, discussed how organisations are reshaping their marketing structures.

Participants noted a shift away from reliance on full-service agencies toward stronger in-house capabilities, while agencies continue to deliver value through specialised expertise, strategic bursts, and multi-market execution.

The panel, moderated by Aleph Group regional marketing manager Evgeny Kozlov, also featured Wargaming CMO Nikolay Kozlov, Action Global Communications managing director and head of communications Rebecca Theodorou, thinkbloom general manager Pietra Flouri and CAPSBOLD PR director Olga Loktionova.

Together, the speakers described a hybrid operating model in which organisations retain ownership and speed internally but collaborate externally where scale or niche expertise is required.

Commenting on the approach, Bagniya said that “Marketing teams are being rebuilt around speed, ownership, and closeness to the business.”

She added that “The most sustainable results come when core capabilities stay in-house, and agencies are used as strategic partners where their expertise creates real value.”

During the Q&A session, discussion turned to a third component in the marketing structure, artificial intelligence. Panellists spoke about practical applications already in use and how AI is reshaping cooperation between internal teams and agencies.

In that context, Bagniya referred to SOFTSWISS’ strategy following the appointment of Denis Romanovskiy as chief AI officer and pointed to the rollout of an enterprise AI platform designed to securely scale automation by connecting AI tools with corporate systems and data.

Meanwhile, SOFTSWISS’s marketing department was recognised as Best Marketing Team at the 2025 EGR Marketing and Innovation Awards, reflecting what it described as continued investment in internal capabilities and long-term brand assets.