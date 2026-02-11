Normalising violence in the name of tradition must stop, the Animal Party said on Wednesday ahead of Tsiknopempti – the second to last Thursday before Lent – when meats are consumed in large quantities before the Greek Orthodox 50-day fasting period leading up to Easter.

The Animal Party said some traditions should be reconsidered.

“We do not celebrate death for entertainment. We do not accept that joy should pass through the slaughtering of innocent beings. The society advances when its consciousness evolves, not when it repeats habits without thought.”

Instead of consuming meat, the Animal Party suggests a vegan diet, which “benefits the body, the environment and our conscience”.

“Today we know more. We know that animals are sentient beings. We know that the overconsumption of meat is linked to serious health problems. We know that our planet is under pressure due to our dietary choices,” it added.

The Animal Party called on everyone to make a choice and try “a different approach, because every great change in history began with a small, personal decision”.