Carnival is here! Mid-February this year is dedicated to carnival fever with events happening this week and all throughout next weekend with the big Sunday parade in Limassol. Every city has something big, fun, loud and colourful in store so, get ready for two weeks of carnival fiestas!

February 12 – Tsiknopempti

It all starts on Thursday as the island celebrates Tsiknopempti (Stinky Thursday). Apart from souvlaki and the aroma of sizzling meats on the grill that the day calls for, this Thursday marks the beginning of the carnival season and a big event is happening in Limassol.

The Limassol Municipality has planned parties at 10am to performances by Kantadoroi Lemesou at Saripolou Square at 1.30pm yet the biggest happening of them all is a musical affair in the evening.

The Carnival Queen, the mayor, the Philharmonic band of the Municipality, the Majorettes and the Afro-Brazilian percussion band Batukinio will put on a thrilling show at 7pm on Anexartisias Street. With music, drums and confetti, the Limassol carnival marks its opening and the Carnival Queen is crowned. Masquerade crowds and party vibes will fill the streets, promising an exciting start to the season. A live music performance titled Back to the 80s and 90s will follow, along with a DJ set from LeSkouf.

February 14 – Parties

The Nicosia neighbourhood of Kaimakli will put on its own carnival day this Saturday with a parade on Ayiou Ilarionos Avenue at 12pm. After the parade, a party will follow at the Seventh Elementary School of Kaimakli to continue the fun.

Also in Nicosia is an evening party with live music by the Windcraft Band. Its Carnival Fiesta will feature 25 musicians on stage putting together a powerful brass blast, and irresistible grooves ranging from disco to funk. In between the live sets at Film Etc Creative Space, DJ Mario will keep the energy high with carnival dance hits and more.

February 15 – Carnival parades

Larnaca too will celebrate the carnival with a parade, on Sunday at 11am. The municipality invites residents, visitors and carnival lovers to head down to Athinon Avenue (Finikoudes) for a seafront parade with floats, dancers and performers. The parade will conclude at Zouhouri Square where even more dancing, song and music and ensue.

In Nicosia, the JOEY Aglantzia Carnival will take place with an impressive 8,000 participants marching down Kerynias Avenue. DJ booths, music blasting, floats and dancing groups will fill the air with a festive atmosphere as Nicosia celebrates the carnival.

February 21 – Masquerade fiestas

The official Carnival weekend certainly has several exciting fiestas going on. In the heart of Larnaca’s city centre, the Carnival Daydream Dance Party will bring boogie to Sunmoon Creative Space. What’s different about this event is that not only it happens earlier in the day, kicking off at 5pm and wrapping up at 11pm, but also that it is open to 30-year-olds and above.

In Limassol, a Venetian cabaret carnival show, The Masquerade Affair, will bring raw energy, bold performances, exquisite costumes and mesmerising shows to Theama Venue on February 21. Expect music, movement and mystery as the show starts at 10pm, followed by a DJ party.

A street party will fill downtown Nicosia will music, costumes and cocktails as Palaia Pineza Bar hosts its annual carnival fiesta. With DJ Haris on the decks and the bar’s signature cocktails, the old town streets will transform into a carnival ground where masks drop and dance is on.

Paphos too will wrap up an eventful week on Saturday, with its big Carnival Parade on Griva Digeni Avenue at 3pm. Marching bands, dancers of all ages, performers and floats will fill the streets of Paphos, joined by the Municipality.

The Peyia Carnival Dance will also happen this Saturday, organised by the Peyia Municipality in collaboration with the Inner Wheel Club Polis. Moustakallis Tavern will transform into a fiesta ground welcoming masquerade guests for food, drink and a competition for the best costume.

February 22 – Big Carnival Sunday parade

Before the island’s most popular carnival festivity happens – Limassol’s Sunday parade – the Cyberness Carnival Market will bring a two-day agenda to the city. Happening on February 21 and 22 at Kolla, the market welcomes spring in a groovy mood with DJs, an ice rink, over 150 stalls with artists, street food and a dog costume competition.

From noon onwards, all roads will lead to central Limassol, of course, for the big parade. It begins at the Ayios Nikolas roundabout, leading up to Makarios Avenue. Leading the largest carnival parade of Cyprus is the Philharmonic band of Limassol Municipality, Batukinio Percussion Band and the Limassol Majorettes, kicking things off at 1pm.

And if in need for more, a final outdoor carnival event is held at the Old Port Square with DJ Mitsingkas and Alex M on the decks, closing off a very packed agenda. Happy carnival!

Kaimakli Carnival

Carnival parade and party. February 14. Agiou Ilarionos Avenue, Nicosia. 12pm

Carnival Fiesta by the Windcraft Band

Party with 30 musicians performing live, and live set by DJ Mario. February 14. Film etc Creative Space, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Presale tickets €12. At the door €15. Tickets on More.com. www.windcraftloud.com. Tel: 22-377748

Larnaca Carnival

Carnival parade with floats, music and performers. February 15. Athinon Avenue, Larnaca. 11am

JOEY Aglantzia Carnival

Carnival parade with music, DJs, floats and 8,000 participants. February 15. Starting point: Kerynias Avenue, Nicosia. 11.30am

Carnival Daydream Dance Party

30+ carnival party. February 21. Sunmoon Creative Space, Larnaca. 5pm-11pm. €10 at the door

The Masquerade Affair

Venetian cabaret carnival show and DJ party. February 21. Theama Venue, Limassol. 10pm. Tel: 7000-5868

Palaia Pineza Carnival Party Weekend

Annual carnival street party weekend. With DJ Haris. February 21. DJ 2Loud. February 22. Palaia Pineza Bar, Nicosia. Saturday: 8pm. Sunday: 4pm

Paphos Carnival

Annual parade with floats, marching bands and performers. February 21. Griva Digeni Avenue, Paphos. 3pm

Peyia Carnival Dance

Party with food and drink and a best costume competition. February 21. Moustakallis Tavern, Peyia, Paphos. 8pm. €30 including food. Tel: 99-512849

Cyberness Carnival Market

Massive market with over 150 artists, street food, DJs, workshops, ice rink, fire zones and more. February 21-22. Kolla, Limassol. Saturday: 2pm onwards. Sunday: 4pm onwards. www.kolla.com

Limassol Carnival Parade

Cyprus’ biggest carnival parade with percussion bands, dancers and floats. February 22. Starting point: Agiou Nikolaou roundabout, Limassol. 1pm. www.limassol.org.cy