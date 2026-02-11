U.S. President Donald Trump said nothing definitive was decided during his “very good” meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday but that negotiations with Iran toward a deal would continue.
“There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Additionally, we discussed the tremendous progress being made in Gaza, and the Region in general.”
