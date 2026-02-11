Two people were arrested in police islandwide operations overnight, one a “suspicious” person in Limassol to determine his details and a driver for refusing a drug test.

Police pulled over 241 vehicles and checked 312 drivers and passengers. They reported 81 people for various offences, including 35 for speeding. Three vehicles were confiscated during the checks.

Furthermore, 25 establishments were checked.

The police said the operations are being carried out to crack down on crime, maintain public order and increase the sense of security among the people.