Two people aged 34 and 32 were arrested in Nicosia on Tuesday in connection with car theft.

According to the police, the two men were found in a car that had been stolen on the morning of February 6 in Nicosia, while parked outside a kiosk.

After evaluating information, the police found the stolen car parked in an open space in Nicosia.

The two suspects were also found to be in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The police called on the public to avoid parking vehicles in remote areas, leaving them running or with the keys in the ignition, even for a short time. Before leaving the car, drivers should make sure all windows are up and the doors are locked.