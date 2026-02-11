A series of workshops is happening this month in downtown Nicosia as Phaneromenis70 opens up its space to host the artists Irini Georgiades, Llúcia Monferrer and Jamila Schabbing. The Wandering & Wondering sessions this February invite participants to contribute their own voices, stories and perspectives through writing, reflection and collective exchange, shaping both shared and individual understandings of what it means to live in Cyprus.

Happening within the framework of the Delivering Views/Texts programme by Phaneromenis70, which focuses on personal narratives and representations shaped by the foreign gaze on Cyprus, the sessions are open to the public, free to attend and aim to gather people from all walks of life.

Inspired by the questions raised in the earlier chapter Delivering Views/Delivering Texts #18, the workshops explore how place is perceived through passage. It approaches Cyprus as a point of passage for many, examining how the perception of place is shaped through participants’ interactions with their surroundings, the narratives circulating within society, and the ways in which Cypriots, respond to them. For some, this passage is endless; for others, it has an expiration date.

The first two sessions have already taken place. Up next is the The Reflect session on February 16, which will be a guided writing journey through senses, memory and imagination. The final session, Share, on February 22, will engage participants with writing and recording a personal letter to Cyprus.

Wandering & Wondering

Writing, exploring and creating workshops with Irini Georgiades, Llúcia Monferrer and Jamila Schabbing. Collaboration between Phaneromenis70 and Tune In. February 16, 22. Phaneromenis 70, Nicosia. 6pm. Free. Mandatory registrations: https://forms.gle/uNr3QdfP1iwwfnK17