Aegean Airlines will resume flights between Paphos and Athens, adding three weekly services from July 3, 2026, according to an announcement by the Paphos regional tourism board (Etap).

The decision was discussed during a meeting held in Paphos on February 11, 2026 between Etap’s president and executives and representatives of Aegean Cyprus.

According to the announcement, the airline, as part of its continuous presence in Cyprus, is investing in the expansion of its network and activity, adding the Paphos – Athens route.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on promotional and other joint actions surrounding the launch of the route, as well as broader support for Aegean’s presence at Paphos airport.

The new connection is expected to improve accessibility both to Aegean’s domestic network and to international markets, including Germany and the Nordic countries, which are key tourism sources.

The board welcomed the development and expressed hope, saying that “the airline will further expand its operations at Paphos International Airport in the near future.”