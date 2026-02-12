CyBC general-director Thanasis Tsokos defended Cyprus’ Eurovision 2026 entry ‘JALLA’ on Thursday, describing it as “a highly professional job” and rejecting claims that the public broadcaster acted improperly in either the song’s selection or its production.

Speaking on CyBC himself, Tsokos said Cyprus’ participation in Eurovision is guided by a strategy of “outward engagement”.

“We have 35 years of experience. We know what the competition requires and what the Eurovision audience wants,” he said, stressing that Cyprus’ involvement has “never been marginal”.

He explained that both the song and the artist were selected through a structured process aimed at meeting the competition’s demands.

“They are chosen so that they can respond to the specific requirements of Eurovision,” he said.

Addressing divided public reaction, Tsokos said musical taste is inherently subjective.

“Some will like the song, and some will not, that is natural,” he remarked.

“What I can say is that this is a highly professional production and Cyprus will appear with a dignified presence.”

He also responded to criticism voiced in an open letter by dozens of public figures calling for the withdrawal of the song and its video clip.

On the selection process, he said CyBC works closely with record companies familiar with the international market and accepts artist proposals through them.

“The final choice was made among 15 artists,” he said, adding that the decision was taken by a committee made up of four music industry professionals and one CyBC representative.

“We believe this method delivers better results than an open selection.”

He also revealed that CyBC intends to propose the creation of a Cypriot song institution aimed at promoting local artists.

“This will not concern Eurovision,” he clarified.

“It is a different institution with different dynamics.”

On the video clip, Tsokos said it was designed to present aspects of Cyprus that make the entry more appealing internationally.

“We wanted a video that highlights the artist and the song and captures part of Cyprus that deserves to be shown,” he said.

Responding to concerns over road safety scenes, he confirmed that footage showing dangerous behaviour, including motorcycle wheelies, was removed.

“Those shots were included incorrectly and have been taken out,” he admitted, adding that the revised clip would be reposted by the European broadcasting union.

On costs, Tsokos said the expenditure is covered within CyBC’s budget.

“€50,000 goes towards participation in Eurovision and the €120,000 concerns production,” he said, adding that the record company contributes an equivalent amount to meet organisational needs.

He concluded by pointing to the song’s strong online presence.

“Social media response is a reward for our work,” he said.

“It is a sign that we are targeting dynamic audiences and that we will do very well.”

Earlier, deputy cultural minister Lina Kassianidou said she did not personally like the song but respected CyBC’s decision.

“Eurovision is no longer what it was when we were growing up,” she said.

“If the team believes this song has better chances, then it is their decision.”