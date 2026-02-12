Zela Jet and Fly Cycladic launch strategic aviation partnership

A new strategic partnership is set to upgrade the private travel experience within Greece, as Zela Jet, owned by Cypriot entrepreneur Andreas Christodoulides, announces its collaboration with Fly Cycladic, one of Greece’s most dynamic airlines in the field of flexible private flights.

According to the companies, the partnership is intended to connect Greek destinations that until now were served only by ferries, helicopters or commercial flights with time-consuming connections.

Under the agreement, Zela Jet, a member of the Zela Aviation Group, will act as the exclusive General Sales Agent (GSA) of Fly Cycladic in Cyprus for private flights operating from Greek airports to selected destinations within Greece, while the service is designed for travellers seeking flexibility, comfort, privacy and time savings.

Cypriot travellers will be able to board a Fly Cycladic aircraft from any Greek airport, including island airports, and transfer to their final destination without delays or connections.

Flights will operate to destinations such as Athens, Mykonos, Santorini, Paros, Milos, Naxos, Astypalaia, Syros and Crete, with bookings made from Cyprus through Zela Jet.

Christodoulides said he was satisfied with the agreement, describing Fly Cycladic as “an airline widely recognised among the Greek traveling public for its professionalism and its adherence to the highest standards of quality and safety”.

He added that the partnership offers the Cypriot market access to high-quality and flexible aviation services when visiting Greece, while stressing that Zela Jet is the exclusive representative of Fly Cycladic in Cyprus, undertaking “the promotion and support of its services with professionalism and consistency”.

The shared goal, he said, is “to provide excellent service and a reliable travel experience for all passengers flying with Fly Cycladic”.

Andreas Sotiropoulos, representing Fly Cycladic, said he was pleased with the company’s introduction to the Cypriot market through the partnership and expressed hope that “this collaboration will become the ideal travel companion for the modern passenger seeking a balanced combination of experience, safety, flexibility and convenience”.

He added that the objective is “not simply to facilitate easier access for seasonal travellers, but to meaningfully support those who wish to travel comfortably, on their own schedule, between destinations across Greece throughout the year”.

The cooperation agreement between Zela Jet and Fly Cycladic comes into effect on February 1, 2026.

Fly Cycladic was founded in 2022 with the aim of connecting Greek destinations through flexible private flights, destinations that until recently were served exclusively by ferries, helicopters, or commercial flights with connections.

In this context, the company’s vision focuses on strengthening connectivity among the Greek islands year-round, offering fast and reliable inter-island transportation.

Fly Cycladic’s fleet consists of three new single-engine high-wing turboprop aircraft, Cessna Grand Caravan 208B EX, the newest in the Greek market.

At the same time, these aircraft operate at lower altitudes and, thanks to their large windows and natural light, offer unique views of the Aegean Sea.

Meanwhile, they incorporate the latest technology, meet high environmental standards, and are maintained in accordance with international regulations, ensuring a reduced carbon footprint.

Zela Jet is a private aviation provider offering aircraft and helicopter charter services, delivering premium aviation solutions to clients seeking comfort, safety, and absolute flexibility.

Headquartered in Greece with offices in Cyprus and the United Kingdom, Zela Jet operates dynamically in both domestic and international markets.

With five years of presence in private aviation, Zela Jet has built a strong and steadily growing clientele in Greece and abroad, earning the trust of private individuals, business leaders, and VIP travellers.

In addition, the company stands out for its high level of service, modern fleet, and attention to detail, ensuring a unique travel experience tailored to the needs of each client.