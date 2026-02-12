A strategic cooperation agreement linking the Cypriot and Greek space technology ecosystems was signed on Thursday in Nicosia, marking a significant step towards closer collaboration in space research, innovation and industry.

A memorandum of understanding was concluded between the Eratosthenes centre and the Greek space technology association (Evidite), as well as the scientific and technical chamber (Etek).

The agreement, valid until December 31, 2030, establishes a framework for cooperation in space technology, observation, as well as defence and security applications.

It also provides for joint participation in European, national and international research and development programmes, the development of new products and services, and coordinated networking and international promotion.

According to the centre, the collaboration also foresees the creation of joint ventures to support participation in programmes of the European space agency.

Speaking at the event, deputy minister to the president, Irene Piki described the Eratosthenes centre as “a model of successful strategic investment in research, innovation and entrepreneurship”.

She said the centre had “rapidly evolved into a leading hub in the Eastern Mediterranean, combining advanced infrastructure with scientific excellence”.

She pointed to facilities such as the ‘earth observation satellite antenna and the atmospheric remote sensing observatory, saying they “provide critical data and services for scientific research and public policy”, while also contributing to job creation and entrepreneurship.

The agreement places particular emphasis on knowledge exchange through Greece’s national microsatellite programme and on the joint development of satellite technologies for remote sensing, communications and navigation.

Eratosthenes CEO , Professor Diophantos Hadjimitsis, described the signing as “an important moment in the centre’s trajectory”.

He commended the agreement as one which “opens new horizons for space sector cooperation between Greece and Cyprus, based on cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure”.

Hadjimitsis also expressed gratitude to the government for its continued support, saying the centre’s work “contributes substantially to the development of space technologies in Cyprus”.

On behalf of the Greek space industry, Evite president Dr Athanasios Potsis said the agreement comes at a time when both countries are ready to strengthen their position in Europe’s space technology landscape.

“Greek and Cypriot scientific and industrial actors must work together to claim their share of the global space market on equal terms, strengthening the technological base and the economy of both countries”, he affirmed.