Publisher Digital Vortex Entertainment, part of Utmost Games, has announced the acquisition of Bylina, an action-adventure title by Far Far Games, and released its first playable demo.

Utmost Games is a Cyprus-based video game holding company, under which Digital Vortex Entertainment operates as a publishing arm.

The demo is now available on Steam and is being featured at Steam Next Fest, offering players early access to the game ahead of its full launch.

The complete release of Bylina is scheduled for 2026 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with the publisher also preparing console versions and placing particular emphasis on Steam Deck optimisation.

Digital Vortex, whose team has worked on titles including Atomic Heart, Lost Ark and PUBG Battlegrounds, identified Bylina’s commercial and creative promise at an early stage and moved swiftly to secure it as part of its publishing portfolio.

Following the decision to collaborate, the teams completed full localisation, voice-over production, extensive retesting and demo polishing within the space of a month, underscoring what they described as a rapid and coordinated development effort.

The game’s world draws inspiration from Slavic fairy tales and legends, delivering distinctive storytelling blending comedy with dark humour in a setting rooted in culturally rich material.

Adapting this folklore-based universe for global audiences posed challenges, prompting Digital Vortex to engage localisation specialists experienced in culturally complex titles such as Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, Like a Dragon and Metaphor.

“We appreciate partners who deliver fast without cutting corners,” Alex Iliukhin said.

“Digital Vortex enabled rapid demo readiness, the Land of Cities awaits industry playtests,” he added.

“Our collaboration preserved Bylina’s voice while scaling for international markets,” Alex Izotov said.

“This positions it strongly on Steam and consoles, we’re open to co-publishing or localization partnerships,” he added.

The acquisition of Bylina by Digital Vortex marks a strategic addition to the company’s expanding portfolio and reinforces its ambition to support distinctive intellectual properties with global potential.

With the demo now live and showcased to a broad gaming audience, the partnership signals a coordinated push towards international market penetration ahead of the game’s full release in 2026.

The move also highlights Cyprus’ growing footprint in the interactive entertainment sector, as Utmost Games strengthens its international publishing activity through targeted acquisitions and global platform launches.