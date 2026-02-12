Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman’s office has launched a Greek-language website and social media accounts.

The website’s launch coincided with Erhurman’s first meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Wednesday night, and had been announced at a press conference last week.

It also came a day after the Unesco-recognised International Greek language day, which was on Tuesday.

As such, Erhurman’s office’s website and social media are now available in three languages – Turkish, English and Greek.

The new website’s address is cb.gov.ct.tr/el-gr, while its Facebook and Instagram handles are “TRNCPresidencyEL”, and its account on X, better known as Twitter, has the handle “TRNCPresidEL”.