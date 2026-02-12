Cyprus growth among strongest in eurozone, bank representative highlights

Eurobank took part in the Money Conference 2026 as a platinum sponsor this week, contributing to discussions on global economic developments and the evolving landscape of alternative investments.

Held under the central theme Market Outlook and Alternative Investment Solutions, the conference focused on major international trends shaping the economic environment and the strengthened role of alternative investment solutions in modern portfolio management.

A panel discussion moderated by Menelaos Poullis, CFA, Manager Wealth Management for Institutional Clients at Eurobank, examined prospects for the global and Cypriot economies as well as recent developments in alternative investments.

The panel featured distinguished speakers from J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Eurobank, who explored key dynamics influencing today’s investment climate.

During the discussion, Poullis highlighted critical issues affecting the current environment.

This included central bank policies, the impact of inflation, fiscal policies and public spending, the course of Cyprus’ public debt relative to GDP, economic growth rates, as well as the role of alternative investments in enhancing returns and diversification within investment portfolios.

“Eurobank underscored its recognition of the steady growth of the investment funds sector in Cyprus over the past decade and its response through the creation of ERB Funds VCIC Plc in 2017,” the said in a statement released on Thursday.

“In parallel, the bank assumed the role of custodian for investment funds with both simple and complex structures, operating within and outside Cyprus,” it added.

What is more, the bank said that, as a response to the increasing demands of investors and fund managers, “Eurobank provides a comprehensive range of custody, oversight and cash monitoring services, ensuring compliance with the applicable regulatory framework”.

In addition, the bank emphasised its commitment to accuracy in valuations, transparency in transactions and effective risk management, supported by continuous investment in advanced technological systems and its human capital.

Meanwhile, a key address was delivered by Konstantinos Vrachimis, Head of the Economic Research Unit at Eurobank, under the title ‘Cyprus Economy A macroeconomic overview and key trends‘.

He stated that” Cyprus is entering 2026 with strong macroeconomic foundations and enhanced resilience”.

Vrachimis also stressed that “growth remains among the strongest in the eurozone and is supported by a diversified base including services, technology, tourism and investment-linked sectors”.

He also observed that the labour market is operating at near full employment levels and that fiscal credibility has been restored, marked by the attainment of investment grade status and a downward trajectory in public debt.

Furthermore, he underlined that “despite ongoing international uncertainty, maintaining growth momentum will depend on new investments, productivity improvements and effective management of external risks”.

Through its participation in the conference, Eurobank reaffirmed its commitment to driving developments in alternative investment solutions, strengthening its role in supporting institutional and private investors amid a shifting global environment.